Environment & details:

/ data2 / websites / htmlit / web / app / themes / htmlit / src / ViewModel / Base.php * expose getData() * * and ask to implement setPageData(); * */ abstract class Base { protected $data; // the data to be sent to the views protected $context; protected $paged; /** * Base constructor */ function __construct() { global $paged; /// eh lo so... global non si dovrebbe // take the context from Timber $timber = new Timber(); $this->context = $timber->get_context(); $this->paged = $paged; // init the data array $this->setPageData(); $this->setHeadAndFooterCore(); // basic components $this->setMenu(); $this->setIsMobile(); //$this->setSidebarsData(); //$this->setTaxonomiesData(); //$this->setAdvData(); //$this->setFooterData(); } Arguments " Call to protected Timber\Timber::__construct() from scope HTML\ViewModel\Base "

/ data2 / websites / htmlit / web / app / themes / htmlit / src / ViewModel / Single.php <?php namespace HTML\ViewModel; // NOTA PER REFACTORING: fare una funzione che elechi solo i /** * Set data common to all the single contents */ class Single extends BaseHtmlIt { protected $post; protected $postTemplate; protected $components; function __construct($post, $postTemplate = 'Single') { parent::__construct(); $this->post = $post; // assign the post template (default is 'Single') $this->postTemplate = $this->postTemplateFactory($postTemplate); // init the post template // (includes content details as well) $this->setPost(); // set the components list into property // $components $this->initComponents(); // add all the default components $this->setComponents(); } /**

/ data2 / websites / htmlit / web / app / themes / htmlit / src / ViewModel / SingleNews.php <?php namespace HTML\ViewModel; use HTML\ViewModel\Single; /** * Set data common to all the single contents */ class SingleNews extends Single { protected $infinite = true; function __construct( $post, $postTemplate = 'Single') { $this->infinite = !has_tag('no-infinite', $post ); parent::__construct( $post, $postTemplate ); } /** * Writes the basic page info */ protected function setPageData(){ $this->data = [ 'type' => 'single_news', 'area' => 'magazine', 'infinite' => $this->infinite ? 'true' : 'false' ]; } /** * set the list of the components * override this to add or remove components */ protected function initComponents() { $this->components = [

/ data2 / websites / htmlit / web / app / themes / htmlit / single-news.php <?php use HTML\ViewModel\SingleNews; use Timber\Timber; $is_ajax = ( isset( $_GET['is_ajax_request']) ); $single = ( new SingleNews($post , 'SingleSplittedContent') )->getData(); $template = $is_ajax ? 'singleAjax.twig' : 'single-notizia.twig'; Timber::render( $template, $single );

/ data2 / websites / htmlit / web / wp / wp-includes / template-loader.php } break; } } if ( ! $template ) { $template = get_index_template(); } /** * Filters the path of the current template before including it. * * @since 3.0.0 * * @param string $template The path of the template to include. */ $template = apply_filters( 'template_include', $template ); if ( $template ) { include $template; } elseif ( current_user_can( 'switch_themes' ) ) { $theme = wp_get_theme(); if ( $theme->errors() ) { wp_die( $theme->errors() ); } } return; } Arguments " /data2/websites/htmlit/web/app/themes/htmlit/single-news.php "

/ data2 / websites / htmlit / web / wp / wp-blog-header.php <?php /** * Loads the WordPress environment and template. * * @package WordPress */ if ( ! isset( $wp_did_header ) ) { $wp_did_header = true; // Load the WordPress library. require_once __DIR__ . '/wp-load.php'; // Set up the WordPress query. wp(); // Load the theme template. require_once ABSPATH . WPINC . '/template-loader.php'; } Arguments " /data2/websites/htmlit/web/wp/wp-includes/template-loader.php "