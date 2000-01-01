Environment & details:

* expose getData()
*
* and ask to implement setPageData();
*
*/
abstract class Base {
protected $data; // the data to be sent to the views
protected $context;
protected $paged;
/**
* Base constructor
*/
function __construct() {
global $paged; /// eh lo so... global non si dovrebbe
// take the context from Timber
$timber = new Timber();
$this->context = $timber->get_context();
$this->paged = $paged;
// init the data array
$this->setPageData();
$this->setHeadAndFooterCore();
// basic components
$this->setMenu();
$this->setIsMobile();
//$this->setSidebarsData();
//$this->setTaxonomiesData();
//$this->setAdvData();
//$this->setFooterData();
}
"Call to protected Timber\Timber::__construct() from scope HTML\ViewModel\Base"
<?php
namespace HTML\ViewModel;
// NOTA PER REFACTORING: fare una funzione che elechi solo i
/**
* Set data common to all the single contents
*/
class Single extends BaseHtmlIt {
protected $post;
protected $postTemplate;
protected $components;
function __construct($post, $postTemplate = 'Single') {
parent::__construct();
$this->post = $post;
// assign the post template (default is 'Single')
$this->postTemplate = $this->postTemplateFactory($postTemplate);
// init the post template
// (includes content details as well)
$this->setPost();
// set the components list into property
// $components
$this->initComponents();
// add all the default components
$this->setComponents();
}
/**
<?php
namespace HTML\ViewModel;
use HTML\ViewModel\Single;
/**
* Set data common to all the single contents
*/
class SingleNews extends Single {
protected $infinite = true;
function __construct( $post, $postTemplate = 'Single') {
$this->infinite = !has_tag('no-infinite', $post );
parent::__construct( $post, $postTemplate );
}
/**
* Writes the basic page info
*/
protected function setPageData(){
$this->data = [
'type' => 'single_news',
'area' => 'magazine',
'infinite' => $this->infinite ? 'true' : 'false'
];
}
/**
* set the list of the components
* override this to add or remove components
*/
protected function initComponents() {
$this->components = [
<?php
use HTML\ViewModel\SingleNews;
use Timber\Timber;
$is_ajax = ( isset( $_GET['is_ajax_request']) );
$single = ( new SingleNews($post , 'SingleSplittedContent') )->getData();
$template = $is_ajax ? 'singleAjax.twig' : 'single-notizia.twig';
Timber::render( $template, $single );
}
break;
}
}
if ( ! $template ) {
$template = get_index_template();
}
/**
* Filters the path of the current template before including it.
*
* @since 3.0.0
*
* @param string $template The path of the template to include.
*/
$template = apply_filters( 'template_include', $template );
if ( $template ) {
include $template;
} elseif ( current_user_can( 'switch_themes' ) ) {
$theme = wp_get_theme();
if ( $theme->errors() ) {
wp_die( $theme->errors() );
}
}
return;
}
"/data2/websites/htmlit/web/app/themes/htmlit/single-news.php"
<?php
/**
* Loads the WordPress environment and template.
*
* @package WordPress
*/
if ( ! isset( $wp_did_header ) ) {
$wp_did_header = true;
// Load the WordPress library.
require_once __DIR__ . '/wp-load.php';
// Set up the WordPress query.
wp();
// Load the theme template.
require_once ABSPATH . WPINC . '/template-loader.php';
}
"/data2/websites/htmlit/web/wp/wp-includes/template-loader.php"
<?php
/** WordPress view bootstrapper */
define('WP_USE_THEMES', true);
require __DIR__ . '/wp/wp-blog-header.php';
"/data2/websites/htmlit/web/wp/wp-blog-header.php"
|Key
|Value
|SERVER_SOFTWARE
|
"nginx/1.20.2"
|REQUEST_URI
|
"/magazine/credit-agricole-ti-regala-150-euro-di-buoni-amazon-apri-il-conto-ora/"
|USER
|
"apache"
|HOME
|
"/usr/share/httpd"
|HTTP_ACCEPT_ENCODING
|
"gzip, deflate, br"
|HTTP_USER_AGENT
|
"Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_5) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/83.0.4103.61 Safari/537.36 AppEngine-Google; (+http://code.google.com/appengine; appid: s~feedly-nikon3)"
|HTTP_X_CLOUD_TRACE_CONTEXT
|
"de0bffc5f70e3926da2ad9bc7c43b331/10071255848693987158"
|HTTP_ACCEPT_CHARSET
|
"ISO-8859-1,utf-8;q=0.7,*;q=0.3"
|HTTP_CONNECTION
|
"close"
|HTTP_X_FORWARDED_FOR
|
"35.187.132.160"
|HTTP_HOST
|
"www.html.it"
|HTTP_X_FORWARDED_PORT
|
"443"
|HTTP_X_FORWARDED_PROTO
|
"https"
|REDIRECT_STATUS
|
"200"
|SERVER_NAME
|
"www.html.it"
|SERVER_PORT
|
"443"
|SERVER_ADDR
|
"10.50.50.32"
|REMOTE_PORT
|
"44660"
|REMOTE_ADDR
|
"10.50.50.12"
|GATEWAY_INTERFACE
|
"CGI/1.1"
|HTTPS
|
"on"
|REQUEST_SCHEME
|
"https"
|SERVER_PROTOCOL
|
"HTTP/1.0"
|DOCUMENT_ROOT
|
"/data2/websites/htmlit/web"
|DOCUMENT_URI
|
"/index.php"
|SCRIPT_NAME
|
"/index.php"
|CONTENT_LENGTH
|
""
|CONTENT_TYPE
|
""
|REQUEST_METHOD
|
"GET"
|QUERY_STRING
|
""
|SCRIPT_FILENAME
|
"/data2/websites/htmlit/web/index.php"
|FCGI_ROLE
|
"RESPONDER"
|PHP_SELF
|
"/index.php"
|REQUEST_TIME_FLOAT
|
1706022313.7479
|REQUEST_TIME
|
1706022313
|DB_NAME
|
"htmlit"
|DB_USER
|
"htmlitUSR"
|DB_PASSWORD
|
"Html.IT.P4ss"
|DB_HOST
|
"10.50.50.110"
|DB_PREFIX
|
"wp_html_"
|WP_ENV
|
"staging"
|WP_HOME
|
"https://www.html.it"
|WP_SITEURL
|
"https://www.html.it/wp"
|WP_POST_REVISIONS
|
"2"
|WP_CACHE
|
"false"
|WP_DEBUG
|
"false"
|DISABLE_WP_CRON
|
"true"
|AUTH_KEY
|
"qdv%0xar#U5ebN_VVlvH1aDGQ!_Bks5VvwWn_ExoEkOJ=y>LU:tYzaOmsK[FX/^C"
|SECURE_AUTH_KEY
|
">,bP.3T0<>wl55l70JR,CNIq{%N5Qbx*bL%6B!UfH+sRROS6i^RHaL<k/kxz=a$t"
|LOGGED_IN_KEY
|
"&jih4SAV=NJgY?gtq(:Q>s=Z&eP$Yop$3e(J;8=,GE}-=[q?}T=|fe}wL$SD`IOk"
|NONCE_KEY
|
"**tF.7m5shI6wbBDpBbRgg6HNP[CV62Q`/_{4u>BY4TMr6BI.(p+I#JHDxlb;l#?"
|AUTH_SALT
|
"h35t!F1M)><,tC*D8f^t4R`R$?e[[Pgk{^qgWeWzWC|F89@KP$=nFL,G}^8!GKcr"
|SECURE_AUTH_SALT
|
"ZbZ_tMHB]<.2>8S>b`l&JQm*Xbtv<L]rww6%Cfp,K[SNFg<OgzkY_?vC]32B)}3W"
|LOGGED_IN_SALT
|
"@UHC`L7Gft&`,3X#f<UCEs>>tFg0.&}P$vsKRR3K+J$s<5+i-1N-g$UDEz(:o)vT"
|NONCE_SALT
|
"]RZ1Lr(Lu%0Imo|&N`d5HNCPl^vV=fTO?U:<Ct4f9g:@KfLWc/FFm(r1(^`V}g88"
|ACF_PRO_KEY
|
"b3JkZXJfaWQ9NzQ2MTV8dHlwZT1kZXZlbG9wZXJ8ZGF0ZT0yMDE2LTAyLTA5IDExOjQ5OjE5"
|GMAPS_API
|
"AIzaSyCCjf88TJRrIP9HKu2SjR_fRjOkOomnomA"
|SITE_SPECIAL_TAXONOMY
|
"speciale"
|SITE_FEATURED_CUSTOM_FIELD
|
"featured"
|FORCE_SSL_ADMIN
|
"false"
|WP_ALLOW_MULTISITE
|
"false"
|COOKIE_DOMAIN
|
"html.it"
|OFFERS_POST_TYPE
|
"news"
|OFFERS_LIMIT
|
"2000"
|WP_FAIL2BAN_PROXIES
|
"10.197.0.0/24,10.197.2.0/23"
|WP_FAIL2BAN_AUTH_LOG
|
"LOG_AUTHPRIV"
|SMTP_ENABLE_TBM_MAILER
|
"true"
|Key
|Value
|DB_NAME
|
"htmlit"
|DB_USER
|
"htmlitUSR"
|DB_PASSWORD
|
"Html.IT.P4ss"
|DB_HOST
|
"10.50.50.110"
|DB_PREFIX
|
"wp_html_"
|WP_ENV
|
"staging"
|WP_HOME
|
"https://www.html.it"
|WP_SITEURL
|
"https://www.html.it/wp"
|WP_POST_REVISIONS
|
"2"
|WP_CACHE
|
"false"
|WP_DEBUG
|
"false"
|DISABLE_WP_CRON
|
"true"
|AUTH_KEY
|
"qdv%0xar#U5ebN_VVlvH1aDGQ!_Bks5VvwWn_ExoEkOJ=y>LU:tYzaOmsK[FX/^C"
|SECURE_AUTH_KEY
|
">,bP.3T0<>wl55l70JR,CNIq{%N5Qbx*bL%6B!UfH+sRROS6i^RHaL<k/kxz=a$t"
|LOGGED_IN_KEY
|
"&jih4SAV=NJgY?gtq(:Q>s=Z&eP$Yop$3e(J;8=,GE}-=[q?}T=|fe}wL$SD`IOk"
|NONCE_KEY
|
"**tF.7m5shI6wbBDpBbRgg6HNP[CV62Q`/_{4u>BY4TMr6BI.(p+I#JHDxlb;l#?"
|AUTH_SALT
|
"h35t!F1M)><,tC*D8f^t4R`R$?e[[Pgk{^qgWeWzWC|F89@KP$=nFL,G}^8!GKcr"
|SECURE_AUTH_SALT
|
"ZbZ_tMHB]<.2>8S>b`l&JQm*Xbtv<L]rww6%Cfp,K[SNFg<OgzkY_?vC]32B)}3W"
|LOGGED_IN_SALT
|
"@UHC`L7Gft&`,3X#f<UCEs>>tFg0.&}P$vsKRR3K+J$s<5+i-1N-g$UDEz(:o)vT"
|NONCE_SALT
|
"]RZ1Lr(Lu%0Imo|&N`d5HNCPl^vV=fTO?U:<Ct4f9g:@KfLWc/FFm(r1(^`V}g88"
|ACF_PRO_KEY
|
"b3JkZXJfaWQ9NzQ2MTV8dHlwZT1kZXZlbG9wZXJ8ZGF0ZT0yMDE2LTAyLTA5IDExOjQ5OjE5"
|GMAPS_API
|
"AIzaSyCCjf88TJRrIP9HKu2SjR_fRjOkOomnomA"
|SITE_SPECIAL_TAXONOMY
|
"speciale"
|SITE_FEATURED_CUSTOM_FIELD
|
"featured"
|FORCE_SSL_ADMIN
|
"false"
|WP_ALLOW_MULTISITE
|
"false"
|COOKIE_DOMAIN
|
"html.it"
|OFFERS_POST_TYPE
|
"news"
|OFFERS_LIMIT
|
"2000"
|WP_FAIL2BAN_PROXIES
|
"10.197.0.0/24,10.197.2.0/23"
|WP_FAIL2BAN_AUTH_LOG
|
"LOG_AUTHPRIV"
|SMTP_ENABLE_TBM_MAILER
|
"true"